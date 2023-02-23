'The Last of Us' Episodes 4-6 discussion

Episode 4: Please Hold to My Hand

We pick up with Joel and Ellie after they've covered quite a bit of distance from when we last saw them. We open with a reflection of Ellie pointing her secretly acquired gun around reminiscent of Travis Bickle's anti-hero protagonist character in Martin Scorsese's neo-noir psychological drama, Taxi Driver. I mentioned in the previous discussion the feeling of apprehension regarding the depiction of Ellie and her interest in wanting a gun/seeking violence. I felt the show expedited this character progression and the opening to episode four didn't help. Luckily, they remain true to a pivotal moment in Ellie's development later in the episode which eased my reservation about her trajectory – this will be discussed soon.

"It doesn't matter how much you push the envelope, it'll still be stationary," Ellie remarks as she opens her joke book titled No Pun Intended: Volume Too by Will Livingston. This unfrequented moment of levity is telling in multiple ways. This artifact shows up as optional dialogue during the Pittsburg section of the game. Most of the jokes found there are repeated in the show and much to Joel's begrudging deportment, it helps the two connect, eventually breaking through Joel's hardened interior. The joke book is also foreshadowing a character we've yet to meet, Riley, a sixteen-year-old survivor who befriends Ellie during The Last of Us: Left Behind DLC.

Alone and Forsaken by Hank Williams is used as a diegetic/non-diegetic overtone as a montage of rural central America depicts a landscape overtaken by nature and disquietude. Hank Williams' country classic portrays the loss of a loved one, eventually succumbing to a sequestered lifestyle as the joy of what once was suddenly ceases to exist. This is parallel to Joel and his daughter Sarah, someone he cherished and ultimately lost, sending Joel down a spiraling descent of emotional seclusion and separation. Contemporaneously, Ellie discovers an adult magazine in the back of Bill's truck. This is yet another scene lifted from The Last of Us Part I and serves as a nice juxtaposition to Ellie's yearning to be an adult yet lacking the maturity to act older than her actual age. Collocate this scene with the opening of episode four and you can start to see the imbalance of maturity, believing she's ready to follow in the footsteps of Joel, perhaps failing to realize the consequences of doing just that.

Who knew Chef Boyardee lasted twenty years? The two share a scrumptious can of ravioli as they seek refuge for the night. "Why did the scarecrow get an award?" Ellie probes. "Because he was outstanding in his field," Joel replies to a flabbergasted Ellie. A slight sense of leniency shines through the cracks of Joel's post-apocalyptic impenitent attitude as we're reminded, he wasn't always this way. Alas, Joel's habituated demeanor prevails as he explains to Ellie the lack of hope he views in the world, a deficiency of purpose and reason to keep going, belittling Ellie and viewing her as merely "cargo."

As Joel and Ellie approach Kansas City, they're met with a roadblock, ultimately altering their path and leading them into a trap. It's at this point we're introduced to the hunters, originally the hunters of Pittsburg in the game – a militarized revolution who overtook FEDRA and the QZ with morals and principles somehow worse. Although the crashing scene is directly translated from the game, I wish they would have added the line "he ain't even hurt," before buckling his seatbelt and stepping on the gas – a line from the game that helped you understand that Joel has been on both sides of this situation before.

The proceeding scene after the crash feels very much like gameplay with a frenetic Joel desperately grasping to cover, picking his way through the impending forces of Kansas City. One of the Kansas City hunters gets the drop on Joel, forcing a concealed Ellie to use the gun she lifted from Bill's house to save Joel's life. This is the scene I mentioned, in the beginning, referring to Ellie's evolving character. She hasn't been forced to participate in this post-apocalyptic world to this degree before. There's a sudden realization of pain and remorse after pulling the trigger. This is such a brilliant contrast to her behavior at the beginning of the episode and further enriches her character arc. What makes this scene even more poignant is Bryan, the hunter whose life is now in Ellie/Joel's hands. Begging to be spared was a gameplay mechanic from Part I and especially Part II usually reserved for the last human NPC in any section of the game. This adds weight to your actions and perhaps penitence for the people you eliminate.

As Joel and Ellie sneak through the raided streets of Kansas City, we're introduced to a completely new character non-present in the game, Kathleen – leader of the Kansas City hunters. Although I feel indifferent to Kathleen's character between this episode and the next, I do like the idea of providing a face for this hunter group. What was initially a group of savage humans scavenging for supplies by any means necessary, is now a strategic assemblage with a leader to report to. Kathleen's motivation is to find Henry, someone who gave up information on her brother to FEDRA, ultimately causing the death of Kathleen's brother. Her logic and judgment are clouded by revenge, a character complexion familiar to those who have played Part ll.

Joel and Ellie find safety from the Hunters in a building, creating a sound trap to alert themselves of intruders sneaking about in the night. "Did you know diarrhea is hereditary? It runs in your jeans," Ellie proclaims, interrupting Joel's sleep. She finally manages to get a laugh out of Joel as the two giggle themselves to sleep. This marks the first time we see Joel give in to this light-hearted banter, signifying a slight restoration of his former self. Their sleep is rudely awakened as Joel and Ellie find themselves held at gunpoint by Henry and Sam, two brothers destined to break the hearts of those unfamiliar with the game.

Episode 5: Endure and Survive

"Endure and survive," a familiar idiom discussed rampantly throughout The Last of Us series. The notion of enduring and surviving originated in the in-universe comic series, Savage Starlight, a set of in-game collectibles that Ellie amasses throughout the original game. This ultimately became a common phrase used throughout the series to highlight the struggle of prevailing through the trials and tribulations of this revelatory prophetic landscape. Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann ask the viewers to endure one of the more excruciatingly emotional moments from the game as we follow Henry and Sam and their journey through the heinous revolution and overthrow of the FEDRA QZ in Kansas City.

From the outset, we're thrown into the tail end of the revolution. The QZ has been successfully dethroned and the remaining FEDRA guards subjected to torture and or death. They peruse the streets seeking counter-revolutionists - Kansas City now belongs to the people. This section of the show/game did an incredible job showing the other side of the coin, the side of humanity that has turned its back on conforming to societal normality pre-outbreak, choosing to revolt, and adopting a precept that's more reflective of its surrounding circumstances. This sets the stage for Kathleen, the inexorable leader of the revolutionary who's assiduously fixated on finding the one responsible for her brother's death, Henry. Her steadfast commitment to locating Henry to avenge the death of a loved one closely mirrors the narrative of The Last of Us Part II. We'll be exploring this specific narrative in spades with subsequent seasons. If you thought season one was already bleak…

After carefully charting the streets of Kansas City, Henry, and Sam find shelter in an attic of a building as they devise a plan to sneak out of the city unnoticed. One significant deviation from the game is the choice to make Sam deaf. This is yet another creative liberty I'm glad they made as it only enhances Henry and Sam's relationship, forcing Sam to rely on his brother to be his ears. You get attached to this version of the characters almost immediately in comparison to the game where you slowly build your trust.

The two are eventually forced out of hiding when their supplies diminish, eventually crossing paths with Joel and Ellie who are also seeking shelter from the hunters. Both parties share a commonality – the need to escape Kansas City unscathed while protecting someone of importance. This shared goal forms an alliance between Joel/Ellie and Henry/Sam as the two groups devise a plan to escape through the unchecked tunnels of Kansas City, leading them to the outskirts of the area and away from the hunters. It's here that we catch a glimpse of an underground civilization past its prime. This is reminiscent of the 'Ish' storyline from the sewer level in Pittsburg in Part I and it even gets a fan service nod through a children's drawing of 'Ish' and their protectors hung up on the wall of the activity center in the tunnels of Kansas City. The show decides to give a wink and a nod to the game without fleshing out the story of 'Ish,' a refugee who sought shelter in the sewers before becoming the leader and protector of a small group. The sewers eventually succumbed to the infected, shattering the desperate attempt to restore any resemblance of normalcy, leaving many if not all inhabitants dead in its wake.

In this empty shell of a former commune, we delve into Henry's backstory involving his reasoning for providing FEDRA information about Kathleen's brother resulting in his death. This desperate act was influenced by Sam's condition, Leukemia, and the need to receive treatment – something FEDRA could provide. This creates an interesting duality of morals from the perspectives of Kathleen and Henry. Both sides' motivations are clear, and you understand the quandaries they find themselves in. Although Kathleen is portrayed as an antagonist, there's a layer of complexity to her character that warrants some level of sympathy. Simultaneously, Henry has a slight complexion to him that can be categorized as "he's a bad guy because he did a bad guy thing," but when faced with his specific situation, what else is he to do? "You might not be her father, but you were someone's," this is the rationality behind Henry's decision, and it clearly echoes Joel's sentiments, foreshadowing a decision he makes in episode nine. These are the lengths these characters endure to survive – to protect the ones worth living for.

As we reach the climax of episode five, we get a sublime recreation of the sniper flanking scene from the game as Joel weaves in and out of cover on his way to taking out a hunter perched atop some high ground cover. The hunter's swift demise is met but not before signaling his location to Kathleen and her reinforcements. The group is eventually apprehended, causing Henry to give himself up, sacrificing himself to save Ellie and Sam. Kathleen has a monologue discussing fate and whether Sam's condition was meant to be. Altering Sam's destiny results in the death of Kathleen's brother. "Kids die, Henry. They die all the time," Kathleen explains. It's ironic and somewhat poetic that Kathleen's death is at the hands of a child clicker, a fitting way to conclude Kathleen's story.

Before the group escapes Kansas City, we're treated to one of the show's more exuberant action set pieces as it's finally revealed what lurks below the surface level, teased in the episode before. A horde of infected spew out a sinkhole, impressively captured mostly in-camera with extras and the support of CG. Amongst the pandemonium is our first look at a bloater, the longest-tenured infected equipped with fungal armored plating, capable of throwing spore bombs at nearby subjects. The group narrowly escapes the attack but not before Sam is secretly bitten. Sanctuary is found in a nearby motel. Sam and Ellie open up about their fears, revealing Ellie's fear of ending up alone, subtly foreshadowing events yet to come. Sam reveals his concealed bite mark and asks if it's still you inside if you turn into a monster.

This was the scene I knew I'd have a hard time revisiting when I started this season, I dreaded this moment. Henry and Sam reflect Joel and Ellie, good people forced to do bad things in order to protect a loved one. You invest yourselves in Henry and Sam's dynamic because you're reminded of Joel and Ellie. Having to watch Henry kill his own brother because he turned and then himself was a heart-shattering moment I'll never forget from the game, and it's effectively re-lived here in the series. Instead of cutting straight to winter after this event like the game, the show expands this scene by burying Henry and Sam before trekking further west. Ellie places the etch sketch notepad on Sam's grave stating "I'm sorry." Joel stands there soaking in the events that just occurred. Ending the episode here plays better than cutting to black immediately after Henry/Sam's death. Joel realizes that could have been or could eventually be Ellie buried, recalling his failure to protect his previous loved ones, Sarah and Tess. It's a recurring cycle of love and loss, this is the world of The Last of Us – welcome.

Episode 6: Kin

Episode six is monumentally important to the development of Joel and Ellie's relationship, adroitly titled Kin. We skip ahead in our cross-country journey three months after the events of Kansas City and the deaths of Henry and Sam. The agrarian lands of Wyoming submerged in the depths of a harsh winter's season. The opening scene finds a seemingly harmonious couple held at gunpoint by Joel and Ellie as they seek information about the whereabouts of Tommy. Joel pulls an interrogation tactic straight from the game, insisting on the couple's information about the proposed location to search aligning with one another's – an incredibly brutal tactic used to get information about the location of Ellie in Part I and a stratagem that Ellie adopts in Part II.

Upon obtaining the information and leaving, Joel experiences an apparent panic attack. We sometimes forget that Joel isn't as young or agile as his actions lead us to believe. Decades of emotional torment, physical altercations, and the events of losing Tess and recently witnessing the deaths of Henry and Sam are culminating in this cacophony of emotional and physical deterioration. Perhaps most importantly, these panic attacks can be attributed to the fear of losing yet another loved figure in his life. To this point, he's failed to protect everyone remotely close to him. Any situation that elicits even the slightest danger to Ellie at this point causes Joel to freeze as if he's a deer in the headlight, overcome by the fear of failing again. This happened during the scene between Henry and Sam at the end of episode five and occurs again when the two are held up by apparent raiders while on their search for Tommy.

Luckily, these "raiders" are part of a larger commune in Jackson, a civilized faction interested in returning to life pre-outbreak. Even more conveniently, this community is overseen by Tommy and his wife Maria who's now pregnant - a slight creative difference from the games. This is the flip side of the coin for humanity in contrast to the Kansas City hunters from the last few episodes. Jackson plays a large role primarily in Part II and is briefly mentioned and seen in Part I. It's here that Joel and Tommy are reunited with a covetous Ellie onlooking. "A bad reputation doesn't always mean you're bad," Tommy remarks as everyone catches up within the safety confines of Jackson – a particularly resonant quote to Joel. One subtle easter egg for fans was the young girl observing Joel and Ellie from a distance, perhaps a nod to Dina from Part II.

Joel and Tommy get some time to catch up and discuss their current situations, Tommy reveals to Joel that Maria is expecting, causing a rift between the two as Joel grows envious of his brother's good fortunes. Joel feels robbed of being a parent and lives each day with this reminder. This is ever so apparent when he sees someone who looks like his daughter grown up just after having this conversation with Tommy. These feelings culminate in an emotionally charged discussion with his brother regarding Ellie, the need to let her go, and the lack of physical and emotional capacity to see the mission through. Joel's character development at this point differs from the game. Initially, he felt Tommy would be better equipped to deliver Ellie to the Fireflies because of his familiarity with them. He felt Tommy owed him a favor for the years he spent protecting him, years that brought nightmares to Tommy. I like the way the HBO series handled this situation compared to the game. Here, Joel is beaten down, emotionally exhausted, and ill-equipped to properly protect Ellie. Pedro's acting in this conversation may be his best yet in the series. He's failing in his sleep, he's relying on Ellie to save him, and he's closed off from being the support she needs, begging Tommy to take Ellie off his hands. For as flawless as The Last of Us Part I is, this is a welcomed nuance to Joel's character and one I prefer.

"You're right. You're not my daughter, and I sure as hell ain't your dad," the waterworks set in as the most iconic scene from Part I is faithfully recreated. Ellie overhears the conversation between Tommy and Joel, leading to this emotional confrontation. Outside of the Henry and Sam scene, this was what I was most excited to see translated. Everything from the dialogue to the set design was copied over and it hits just as hard. Joel desperately tries to remain devotedly distant from Ellie in fear of losing her, failing to see the connection forming between the two from the time they've spent together. Meanwhile, Ellie is looking for protection and a bond, something she feels she can obtain through Joel. The weight of Sarah's unfortunate passing looms large over Joel and Ellie's relationship creating this hedgehog dilemma, the more he allows himself to get close to Ellie, the more it hurts.

Frustrations aside, Joel ultimately decides to take Ellie to the supposed Firefly camp, setting aside his fears and coming closer to becoming Ellie's father figure. We get a couple of bonding moments between practicing their aim in a makeshift range and discussing pre-outbreak activities such as Joel's life as a contractor and the logistics behind football. Joel also mentions his yearning to become a singer, foreshadowing the eventual connection they share through playing the guitar, a prominent theme that bookends The Last of Us Part II. The Colorado University section is condensed from the game where it was mostly explorable, eventually discovering voice recordings revealing the reason for the Fireflies abandoning the post and their current location. The episode closes with a raider attack that catches Joel by surprise, stabbing Joel in the side before succumbing to his wounds, unconsciously falling off their horse, leaving Ellie on her own – her worst fear.