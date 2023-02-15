'The Last of Us' Episodes 1-3 discussion

Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part I and Part II changed the gaming landscape with their innovative storytelling and polished gameplay, setting a high bar for Triple-A story-based linear games. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the initial installment in the Last of Us franchise, ultimately spawning multiple remakes/remasters of the first iteration, a divisive sequel, and now an HBO TV series adaptation covering the events of the first game. My exposure to this source material occurred back with its initial release on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. Since then, I've become fully enveloped in Naughty Dog's bleak post-apocalyptic world and the intricately written characters that inhabit it.

Adapting what is considered to be one of the best stories in any medium ever is no easy feat. With the longstanding state of improperly translating video games into consumable media for mass audiences, my reluctance and trepidation clouded my faith that we'd receive a faithful interpretation of one of my favorite narratives in entertainment. Optimism was restored when rumors were confirmed that HBO would be handling the TV series with Craig Mazin, showrunner of the acclaimed HBO series Chernobyl, at the helm. Neil Druckmann, co-director/writer of The Last of Us Part I and now co-president of Naughty Dog, wrote the series alongside Craig, and Gustavo Santaolalla returns as the original theme composer with contributions from David Fleming.

My last fear eventually subsided when the casting list was revealed. Pedro Pascal, the man of few words and fearsome protector of Grogu in Disney's The Mandalorian, was cast to play a similar role in our beloved anti-hero, Joel. Lyanna Mormont fans from HBO's Game of Thrones rejoiced when Bella Ramsey was revealed to be playing Ellie, a similarly mature-for-her-age character with a complex and multifaceted psychology rich with conflicting rectitude and a compelling persona. Anna Torv stars as Tess, Nico Parker plays Sarah, Gabriel Luna is Tommy, Nick Offerman (brilliant casting) and Murray Bartlett embody Bill and Frank, and Merle Dandridge returns to her character in The Last of Us Part I, Marlene.

With my reservations completely set aside and my anticipation growing, my already high expectations for the series have been blown out of the water as we progress past the halfway point of season one. Both games mean the world to me and it's meaningful to see a creative team care as much as I do about the characters and narrative. We've remained incredibly faithful to the game thus far and the slight deviations from the source material have been welcomed additions, notably episode three. The HBO series feels like a companion piece to the original game, providing additional context and weight to an already beloved narrative. This series expands the world of The Last of Us, providing answers to ambiguous questions for those familiar with the original while expanding its reach to broader audiences. The greatest joy I've had thus far is sharing this story with audiences unfamiliar with the material and conversing with those who are back and ready to be emotionally traumatized all over again. Below is the first part of three discussions highlighting episodes 1-3. Spoilers for the show thus far and both games below, you've been warned.

Episode 1: When You're Lost in the Darkness

When you're lost in the darkness, look for the light - a Firefly aphorism that encapsulates the emotional trajectory of our titular characters and highlights the desolate reality of this post-apocalyptic landscape. The show begins on a harrowing cold open in 1968 between two epidemiologists. One epidemiologist discusses the valid concern for viral infections while the other expresses his fear over fungal infections, specifically cordyceps, an ophiocordyceps unilateralis infection infecting ants and spiders, draining them of their nutrients and producing spores for fungi reproduction. At this time, it's non-transferable to humans based on our internal temperatures being too high for the infection to survive – but what if global warming caused the fungi to evolve to withstand higher temperatures? What was considered laughable now seems plausible in that context. This is information that was briefly brought up in the game, however, with time spent fleshing out the logistics behind the outbreak and the shift to having the show occur concurrently in 2023, suddenly a new fear was unlocked that wasn't particularly present in the games.

One of the benefits of a TV series adaptation is the additional time to expand aspects of the source material and perhaps add emotional weight to something that was already heartbreaking – this is the case with Nico Parker's interpretation of Sarah, Joel's daughter. We get accustomed to her daily routine, her relationship with her father, and the reluctant bond she's created with her neighbors. Seeing the mundane day-to-day life of Sarah from her perspective helps us grow attached to her, which makes the horrific conclusion to her story carry even more weight. Some would argue the game created a more impactful dynamic between Joel and Sarah with less screen time, but I still cried either way.

After the loss of his daughter on the night of the outbreak, we follow Joel twenty years later. The leap in time creates a mysterious ambiguity in Joel's character that is only loosely implied in various conversations throughout the series/game. Pedro Pascal is the live-action embodiment of Joel, and he replicates every emotional beat from the games nearly flawlessly. Decades of emotional torment corrode any resemblance of humanity, leaving an emotionless husk rescinded of any feelings in its wake.

I was initially worried about the handling of Anna Torv's character, Tess, after watching the first episode. Her dynamic with Robert in the game painted Tess as someone people should be afraid of, a hardened survivor who strikes fear in those who double-cross her. By altering this dynamic between the two in the show, I felt her character was shortsighted and I didn't get a feel for her character quite like how I did in comparison to the game in this early stage. There was an initial outline to give Tess some background, something new to the series before inevitably shifting focus to expanding other areas of the story – this is one thing I wish they would have kept as I felt it was needed.

The largest elephant in the room was how Bella Ramsey would fair filling in the shoes of such an iconic character whom many can't see interpreted by anyone else other than the original voice actor, Ashley Johnson. Bella more than exceeded any preconceived conjectures despite having a short amount of screen time in the first episode. Her quick-witted banter was instantly recognizable and any concerns about this depiction of Ellie quickly dissipated. One thing I wanted to note was the way Ellie acts toward the end of this episode, showing interest in the violence as Joel beats the FEDRA guard after being discovered outside of the QZ parameters. The showrunners explained this occurrence as Ellie liking the idea of being protected by someone, however, it came across as anything but when you watch the scene. I only mention this because I feel it's a bit too early to foreshadow Ellie's eventual evolution in Part II and she's nearly traumatized when she has to shoot someone to save Joel's life in Pittsburg in the game. The yearning to own a gun for herself was in the game, but the show makes this apparent from the beginning instead of gradually getting to that point.

Episode 2: Infected

Episode one did an incredible job of lifting gameplay sequences from Part I and faithfully recreating them in such an immersive way. Most notable is the Children of Men-esque POV backseat scene in the truck during the night of the outbreak as we make our way through the panicked towns of Austin, Texas. Episode two felt the most like an actual video game as we start our journey to deliver Ellie to the fireflies. It makes sense considering the director of this episode was Neil Druckmann himself, the one largely responsible for both games.

Episode two begins with another cold open, further fleshing out the origins of the outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia – home of the largest flour mill in the world. It's explained that the fungi contaminated the processed flour before being distributed to millions around the world, inevitably being consumed. Many with a keen eye noted how Joel and Sarah narrowly escaped ingesting products with flour when they run out of pancake mix during the breakfast scene in episode one or the fact that Joel is on an Atkins diet, a low-carbohydrate fad diet plan designed to eliminate processed and starchy foods. Couple that with the neighbors eating biscuits/cookies, and Joel forgetting the birthday cake and we have a baseline understanding of how it all started.

One of the weaker elements of episode one was the handling of Ellie's immunity to the cordyceps infection. This revelation takes place in the background, primarily focusing on Joel's perspective as he relives flashbacks of trauma concerning the loss of his daughter. It felt brushed over and minimalized despite it being the hook of the show. For those familiar with the game, we knew this and it's fine the way it was depicted, however, I can't help but feel those unfamiliar with the story were shortchanged of this big reveal. Luckily, episode two opts to slow things down as we explore Tess and Joel's skepticism, allowing the audience time to process the divulgence.

Infected is an apt title for this episode. The previous episode introduced a slight change to the runners, opting to introduce tendrils from the mouths of the infected, eliminating the idea of airborne spores as a route for spreading and reproducing the infection. Another creative liberty is this idea of a "fungal network" connecting every infected runner/stalker/clicker within a certain radius of each other. A mycorrhizal network creating symbiotic associations is an occurrence that happens regularly in nature, and I felt this was an interesting addition that heightens the encounters with the infected. Our first encounter with clickers in the museum felt lifted straight from the games. Each jaded movement, echolocation click, and ghastly screech felt genuine, and I couldn't be happier with the decision to go practical with the look with slight enhancements via CGI.

After the museum, we get a pivotal recreation of viewing the capital building from a distance signifying the first bonding moment between Joel and Ellie with a slight nod to Joel's daughter as he remembers her through the watch that was given to him by her twenty years ago. Tess races to the capital building with urgency only to find out the Fireflies have been killed, leaving their journey to deliver Ellie unconcluded. The conversation between Tess and Joel in this scene plays out similarly to the game but it's translated nearly perfectly. Despite not knowing Tess's background, you get an understanding that she has committed some atrocities in her past and she hoped this mission would wash away her committed acts she regrets. Although I wasn't sure about the depth of her character after episode one, she more than makes up for it here with her mournful behavior and yearning to do the right thing for once. Using the fungal network to alert nearby infected to their whereabouts while simultaneously battling the infection from full takeover to ensure Joel and Ellie escape safely felt more impactful here and it's a welcomed deviation from the game. Upon Tess's sacrifice, we close on what might be my favorite shot in the series thus far, a perturbed Ellie processing the sudden loss of Tess amidst the carnage and decimation taking place in the background as Gustavo Santaolalla's Allowed to be Happy from The Last of Us Part II quietly ends the episode.

Episode 3: Long, Long Time

To my surprise, the episode with the largest departure from the game ended up being the best episode of the series thus far and perhaps one of my favorite moments in television in recent memory. Bill became a fan favorite in the game for his gritty and resolute attitude and his prepper mentality, setting himself up well for an apocalyptic downfall of civilization. He begrudgingly helps Joel find a car battery for their cross-country journey due to some undiscussed favors he owes. We get some incredible back-and-forth banter between Ellie's obstreperous demeanor and Bill's hardened comportment. This section of the game also features some of the more innovative action set-pieces: encountering Bill's countless traps, triggering a crafty contraption that leads to an upside-down Joel fighting off hordes of infected, sneaking around an abounded high school in search of a possible car battery, and encountering the first bloater in the game.

Episode three decides to forgo this section almost entirely in favor of expanding the backstory of Bill and Frank's relationship over an extended period together. What was initially a bitter relationship culminating in disdain and indifferences for one another ends up being an inverse of that, depicting a loving and lasting relationship in a world that has lost its humanity.

The fundamentals of Bill's character remain untouched - an ultimate prepper/conspiracy theorist hell-bent on being prepared for any situation. He's initially brass, maniacally scheming his doomsday preparation and living a secluded life. It's not until the introduction of Frank that we slowly start to see this vulnerable side of Bill. This vulnerable side receives ample time to breathe and develop, giving Bill depth as a character that perhaps may have been missing in the game.

Initially, I thought they'd opt to keep Bill and Frank's demise coherent with the game, ultimately driving Frank away with Bill's set-in-his-ways attitude. Both sides share a tender moment reciting their contrasting renditions of Linda Ronstadt's Long, Long Time – a song about unrequited love and one-sided relationships. They even maintain some of the argumentative differences between ideologies which eventually drove away Frank in the game. Differences and disputes aside, we see these two connect and create as close to normal life as you can considering the circumstances. They spruce up the gated community, form friendships with outsiders (Joel and Tess), indulge in various arts, and even share a touching moment enjoying the simplicities in life such as freshly grown strawberries. It's at this moment Bill realizes there's more to this life than simply surviving, there's a blossoming relationship to cherish and protect.

The ending of the episode essentially keeps us in line with the game – Joel gets the car as they prepare for their cross-country journey. Some would debate this episode makes the pacing of the show uneven, choosing to focus on characters who don't have a larger impact on the plot, taking time away from developing Joel and Ellie's relationship. I'd argue, although there aren't larger implications on the plot, episode three solidifies the show's central theme of finding a reason to live in this unpropitious world – endure and survive. Bill's arc closely resembles Joel's, a desensitized survivor living day-to-day without any purpose. Both characters eventually meet someone that restores their benevolence, and their companionship provides a reason to keep going. Although Bill and Frank are sent off with a poetic ending, I hope we receive a spin-off series of the couple's time, further fleshing out the twenty-year relationship between the two for which we saw brief glimpses.