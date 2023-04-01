The Great American Joke Off - 'Wrong seats, no hands & being vague'

HOSTED BY DULCE SLOAN – A new comedy series that celebrates gags, wisecracks, one-liners, and the simple art of telling a great joke. Hosted by Dulcé Sloan, the show features several riotous rounds in each episode that involve telling as many quick gags as possible on given categories, mashing different subjects together to create delicious puns, coming up with hilarious set-ups to different punchlines. Dulcé decides which team has won each round based on who she thinks has been the funniest. The comedians featured in the episode include Joe List, Mark Normand, Chanel Ali, Rhys James, Glenn Moore, Ismael Loutfi (#104). Original airdate 4/7/2023.