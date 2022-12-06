The flu has moved in as quickly as the winter weather

SEATTLE, December 5, 2022 - Positive respiratory virus cases are at an alarming number, according to Public Health Officials. There have been 4 lab confirmed influenza deaths in King County, 2 of which were school aged children. With the holidays approaching experts are urging folks to take a layered approach to staying healthy. This means combining vaccinations with the same behavioral health strategies taken over the pandemic, such as wearing fitted masks, hand washing and ventilation.