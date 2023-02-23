Watch CBS News
The Flash - 'The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

LET THERE BE DARKNESS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) is forced to make an impossible choice. With the power out in the city, Team Flash calls upon the Rogue Squad to help as Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by an old friend.  Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) work on finding a balance. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert & Emily Palizzi (#904). Original airdate 3/1/2023.    

First published on February 22, 2023 / 9:00 PM

