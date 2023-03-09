The Flash - 'The good, the bad and the lucky'

LUCK BE A LADY – As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) prepare for their new life, luck changes for those in Central City. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) takes on a case with Allegra's (Kayla Compton) help, involving a string of unfortunate – and highly unexpected – events. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) and the team work with Khione (Danielle Panabaker) to figure out her abilities. Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson (#906). Original airdate 3/15/2023.