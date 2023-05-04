Watch CBS News
The Flash - 'A new world, part two'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

A New World Part Two | The Flash Season 9 Episode 11 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

BELIEVE IN THE IMPOSSIBLE; KAYLA COMPTON DIRECTS – Iris (Candice Patton) is alarmed by Barry's (Grant Gustin) disappearance and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) assures her everything will be ok, but does she know that for certain? Team Flash is affected by a mysterious substance and Khione (Danielle Panabaker) develops a better understanding of what she can and cannot control. Kayla Compton directed the episode with story by Lauren Fields and teleplay by Kristen Kim (#911).  Original airdate 5/10/2023.     

First published on May 3, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

