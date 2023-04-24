The CW Network to premiere new dramas "The Rising" and "Barons" on Monday, May 9

April 24, 2023 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network today announced two new drama series will make their U.S. debuts on Monday, May 29. Supernatural crime thriller THE RISING will premiere at 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT, followed by Australian surfer drama BARONS at 9:00-10:00pm ET/PT.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution, Sky Studios

THE RISING is the story of Neve Kelly (Clara Rugaard), who discovers that she is dead. Understandably, she's scared and confused by this new (non) existence, but moreover, when she realizes she has been murdered, she's furious. Determined to find her killer and get justice, she takes advantage of her new supernatural abilities to go where the police can't and investigate her own death. In doing so, she uncovers deeply buried secrets and is forced to re-examine everything about her life and the people she cared about. With a distinctive tone and visual style, THE RISING is a story about love, justice and the cost of pursuing the truth in a world that wants to keep it hidden.

From Sky Studios, THE RISING is adapted from the Belgian crime thriller "Beau Séjour" and is written by Pete McTighe ("A Discovery of Witches," "The Pact") and Charlotte Wolf ("The Last Kingdom"). Serena Thompson ("Landscapers") serves as executive producer for Sky Studios alongside Julian Stevens ("The Fall," "Informer") and Pete McTighe. Ed Lilly ("Industry") is lead director. THE RISING is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

Micanical Media, 2 Jons, Fremantle Australi

Created by Emmy®-nominated writer Liz Doran ("Doctor Doctor," "Please Like Me"), Michael Lawrence ("Bra Boys") and John Molloy ("The Gloaming"), and directed by Shawn Seet ("Reckoning") in collaboration with iconic surf director Taylor Steele ("Momentum Generation"), BARONS is set at a time of sexual liberation, social disruption, protest and war. The eight-part series captures a unique moment of upheaval and opportunity as a new surfing counterculture collides with the realities of enterprise. Two best friends, inspired by their love for the Australian beach, create what will become rival iconic surf brands. Little do they know that their success will tear them—and their worlds—apart. When their businesses go mainstream, the young rebels and their friends find themselves pulled deep into a world of corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia and racial tension. In selling their dream to the world, they create bitter, lasting rivalries. BARONS is a Micanical Media, 2 Jons and Fremantle Australia production. Fremantle is handling global distribution.