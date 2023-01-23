The CW Network sets premiere dates for new and returning alternative series

Master the Art of Joke-Telling with "The Great American Joke Off" on Friday, March 31

The Craziest Online Videos Take Center Stage in "Totally Weird and Funny" on Saturday, April 8

Hit Improv Comedy Series "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" Returns for Cycle 12 on Friday, March 31

Season 3 of "Mysteries Decoded" Opens New Investigations on Sunday, April 2

January 23, 2023 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network today announced premiere dates for the new alternative comedy series THE GREAT AMERICAN JOKE OFF, debuting Friday, March 31 (9:30-10:00pm ET/PT), and TOTALLY WEIRD AND FUNNY, premiering Saturday, April 8 (9:00-9:30pm & 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT). The network has also set return dates for the hit improv comedy series WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?, which begins its twelfth cycle on Friday, March 31 (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT), and the third season of the investigative documentary series MYSTERIES DECODED, premiering Sunday, April 2 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

THE GREAT AMERICAN JOKE OFF is a new comedy series that celebrates gags, wisecracks, one-liners and the simple art of telling a great joke. Hosted by Dulcé Sloan, the show features several riotous rounds in each episode that involve telling as many quick gags as possible on given categories, mashing different subjects together to create delicious puns, coming up with hilarious set-ups to different punchlines, or even using the texts on an audience member's phone as a springboard for jokes. Dulcé decides which team has won each round based on who she thinks has been the funniest. THE GREAT AMERICAN JOKE OFF is created and executive produced by Dan Patterson, with Jed Leventhall and Derek Van Pelt serving as executive producers.

TOTALLY WEIRD AND FUNNY brings the strangest, craziest and most hilarious videos from online and beyond right to the stage in front of a live studio audience. Every episode features the panel of hosts—comedian Mikalah Gordon, standup comedian Brian Cooper and actor Noah Matthews—vying to submit the funniest or weirdest clip of the week. Viewers at home can also play along with the studio audience in games such as "Real or Fake" where the hosts present three products, one real and two fake, and it is up to the audience to find the real product. TOTALLY WEIRD AND FUNNY is created and executive produced by David McKenzie, with David Martin serving as executive producer.

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? features cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with a special guest comedian in each episode, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games, prompted only by random ideas supplied by Aisha and the studio audience. Based on the wildly successful U.K. format, which also spawned a previous incarnation in the U.S. that ran for eight seasons on ABC, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is executive produced by Dan Patterson, Mark Leveson, Jimmy Mulville, Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady. Co-created by Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is from Angst Productions and Hat Trick Productions.

Over the course of each hour, the investigative documentary series MYSTERIES DECODED delves deeper into some of America's greatest unsolved mysteries, exploring newly discovered evidence and utilizing high-tech tools in reopening each case. Each investigation is led by Jennifer Marshall, an accomplished U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator, as she mobilizes a team to embark on the formidable quest to bring closure to these long-lingering historical puzzles. MYSTERIES DECODED is from MorningStar Entertainment and executive produced by Gary Tarpinian and Paninee Theeranuntawat.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

8:00-9:00pm PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Cycle 12 Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm THE GREAT AMERICAN JOKE OFF (Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

8:00-9:00pm MYSTERIES DECODED (Season 3 Premiere)

9:00-9:30pm WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

9:30-10:00pm THE GREAT AMERICAN JOKE OFF (Encore Episode)

SATURDAY, APRIL 8



8:00-8:30pm MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00pm MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30pm TOTALLY WEIRD AND FUNNY (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm TOTALLY WEIRD AND FUNNY (Original Episode)