The CW Network rings in the holidays with its schedule of upcoming specials

October 14, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network today announced its slate of upcoming holiday programming, featuring nine all-new specials including CHRISTMAS AROUND THE USA, GREATEST HOLIDAY COMMERCIALS COUNTDOWN 2022, 25TH ANNUAL FAMILY FILM AWARDS, and OCEAN EMERGENCY: CURRENTS OF HOPE that join a roster of holiday classics and family favorites that include GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER, SILENT NIGHT — A SONG FOR THE WORLD, and PENN & TELLER: MERRY FOOL US. These holiday specials are in addition to the previously announced new original holiday movie A WALTONS THANKSGIVING premiering on Sunday, November 20 (8:00-10:00pm ET).

The holiday season kicks off when the classic GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER returns to The CW on Friday, November 25 (8:00-9:00pm ET). This one-hour special, based on the hit song that became a worldwide holiday phenomenon, is a goofy and heartwarming adventure that features young Jake Spankenheimer on the quest of a lifetime to track his missing Grandma down on Christmas Eve to prove that Santa Claus is indeed real. Michele Lee ("Knots Landing") provides the voice of Jake's greedy Cousin Mel and recording artist Elmo Shropshire provides the narration. Encore presentations of GRANDMA GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER will air on Wednesday, December 14 (8:00-9:00pm ET) and Friday, December 23 (8:00-9:00pm ET).

The Scooby Gang reunites on Friday, November 25 (9:00-10:00pm ET) in an encore presentation of SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU NOW!. The gang gathers at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. But it turns out that the backlot may have its OWN monster problem! Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo investigate this mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise during this one-hour special. Hosted by Janel Parrish ("Pretty Little Liars"), special guests joining the Scooby gang include author Jerry Beck, Karamo Brown ("Queer Eye"), producer Tony Cervone ("Scoob!"), Seth Green ("Family Guy"), Olivia Liang ("Kung Fu"), producer David Silverman ("The Simpsons"), animator Tom Sito, Mitch Watson ("Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated"), "Weird Al" Yankovic and Cheri Oteri ("Saturday Night Live"). SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU NOW! is from Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and Abominable Pictures. Jonathan Stern writes, directs and executive produces the special. An encore presentation will air on Monday, December 12 (9:00-10:00pm ET).

SILENT NIGHT — A SONG FOR THE WORLD returns on Saturday, November 26 (8:00-10:00pm ET). SILENT NIGHT — A SONG FOR THE WORLD is a musical film documentary about the creation and cultural impact of the world's most famous Christmas carol, composed in 1818 in Salzburg. Translated into 140 languages, Silent Night caused a Christmas ceasefire in World War I, while Bing Crosby's version is the third best-selling single ever. In short: A song for the world! The film tells the story of Silent Night, narrated by Hugh Bonneville, with new recordings by global stars in different languages with a cast including Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, John Rhys-Davies, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Randy Jackson, Gavin Rossdale, Sheléa, Ailee, Josh Groban, The Vienna Boys Choir, Anggun, Lina Makhoul, The Tenors, Rolando Villazón and many more. The special was created and directed by Award winning director Hannes M. Schalle and produced by Marlene Beran of Moonlake Entertainment. An encore presentation will air Thursday, December 8 (8:00-10:00pm ET).

In recognition of World AIDS Day, The CW will air an encore presentation of the acclaimed documentary FREDDIE MERCURY: THE FINAL ACT on Thursday, December 1 (8:00-10:00pm ET). FREDDIE MERCURY: THE FINAL ACT showcases the extraordinary final chapter of Freddie Mercury's life and how, after his death from AIDS, Queen staged one of the biggest concerts in history—the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium—to celebrate his life and challenge the prejudices around HIV/AIDS. Featuring new interviews with Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, the documentary features extensive footage from the concert and behind-the-scenes rehearsals, including performances by Elton John, George Michael, David Bowie, Annie Lennox, and more. The film also hears directly from those who performed at the epic gig, including Roger Daltrey (The Who), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Lisa Stansfield and Paul Young, as well as the concert's promoter, Harvey Goldsmith. For the first time, Freddie's story is told alongside the experiences of those who tested positive for HIV and lost loved ones during the same period. Medical practitioners, survivors and human rights campaigners recount the intensity of living through the AIDS pandemic and the moral panic it brought about. Featuring the first major interview with Kashmira Bulsara, Freddie's sister, this is the story of a tragedy that allowed vital conversations that couldn't previously be held to finally be brought to light. A Rogan Productions film for BBC, FREDDIE MERCURY: THE FINAL ACT is directed by James Rogan ("1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything," "Uprising") and produced by Dan Hall.

Last year's heart-warming family holiday movie THE WALTONS' HOMECOMING encores on Monday, December 5 (8:00-10:00pm ET). Set in the 1933 Depression Era, THE WALTONS' HOMECOMING is told through the eyes of John Boy (Logan Shroyer), the 17-year-old eldest child of John (Ben Lawson) and Olivia Walton (Bellamy Young). His mother expects John Boy to help her raise his sisters and brothers, and his father expects him to follow in his footsteps to help support the family, but secretly, John Boy wants to be a writer. Times are hard enough in 1933, but to make matters worse, it looked to be the Waltons' first Christmas without John Sr. When Olivia receives a letter that John Sr. is planning to make it home for Christmas after all, the family is thrilled and races to prepare for his homecoming. But when a storm threatens his arrival on Christmas Eve, and John Sr. is nowhere to be found, Olivia sends John Boy out into the night to find his daddy – a journey that will change John Boy's life forever. The television movie stars Bellamy Young ("Scandal") as Olivia, Logan Shroyer ("This Is Us") as John Boy, Ben Lawson ("Firefly Lane") as John Sr. and Richard Thomas, who starred as John Boy Walton in the beloved television series "The Waltons," as "The Narrator." The television movie is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Emmy® winner Sam Haskell serves as executive producer and the movie was written by Jim Strain. Lev L. Spiro is the director. "The Waltons" original series was created by Earl Hamner.

On Wednesday, December 7 (9:00-10:00pm ET), the all-new holiday special GREATEST HOLIDAY COMMERCIALS COUNTDOWN 2022 will countdown the 12 best holiday commercials ever – one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. In addition to the top 12, the special features other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad, that capture the true spirit of the holiday season – from the heartfelt to the hilarious, from the outstanding to the ridiculous. Executive producers are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton and the special is produced by JUMA Entertainment. An encore presentation will air Monday, December 19 (8:00-9:00pm ET).

The merriment continues with a very special episode of PENN & TELLER: MERRY FOOL US airing on Friday, December 9 (8:00-9:00pm ET). The magical duo of Penn & Teller is joined by host Alyson Hannigan to help kick off the holiday season with this special complete with magicians, costumes and a Christmas Trophy! PENN & TELLER: MERRY FOOL US stars Penn & Teller and host Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother"). PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is created and produced by 1/17 PRODUCTIONS with executive producers Peter Adam Golden, Andrew Golder, Penn Jillette and Teller.

DOGS OF THE YEAR 2022 returns with an all-new cast of characters to charm their way into our hearts. Hosted by Kevin Frazier ("Entertainment Tonight") and Keltie Knight ("Entertainment Tonight"), this special airing Monday, December 12 (8:00-9:00pm ET), highlights the most amazing dog stories of 2022. We celebrate the dogs that go above and beyond, that leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible. Executive producers are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton. Produced by JUMA Entertainment. An encore presentation will air Wednesday, December 28 (8:00-9:00pm ET).

Hosted by Dean Cain and featuring some of today's hottest magicians, The CW will broadcast the holiday special MASTERS OF ILLUSION: CHRISTMAS MAGIC 2022 on Wednesday, December 14 (9:00-10:00pm ET). This special is from Associated Television International. An encore presentation will air on Friday, December 23 (9:00-10:00pm ET).

The all-new holiday special CHRISTMAS AROUND THE USA premieres on Thursday, December 15 (8:00-10:00pm ET). The special showcases how Christmas is celebrated around the United States of America, highlighting different holiday traditions and festive seasonal displays from all corners of the country. CHRISTMAS AROUND THE USA is hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie and produced by Associated Television International. An encore presentation will air Sunday, December 25 (8:00-10:00pm ET).

The star-studded tradition continues with THE 90th ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE airing on Friday, December 16 (8:00-10:00pm ET). The parade will feature Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-wining bands from across the country, dazzling equestrians, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, humorous specialty acts, and high-profile performers. The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus, and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season! The special is presented and produced by Associated Television International.

On Saturday, December 17 (8:00-9:30pm ET), The CW will air iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL 2022, a 90-minute holiday music event that celebrates the season with performances by the year's biggest recording artists. This star-studded concert event will feature performances from many of today's hottest musical stars. An encore presentation will air Thursday, December 22 (8:00-9:30pm ET).

Joining the holiday festivities is an encore presentation of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: CHRISTMAS airing Monday, December 19 (9:00-10:00pm ET). Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, we see the cutest animals the season has to offer. Produced by Associated Television International.

Everyone's favorite fuzzy toy-turned furry god will once again be a hero as he tries to save Christmas in an encore presentation of the animated one-hour special BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS airing Wednesday, December 21 (8:00-9:00pm ET). When Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ernie Hudson), Beebo (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful. Also starring Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as the voice of Turbo, Keith Ferguson as the voice of Fleabo, and Victor Garber as the narrator. BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and is written by Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick and executive produced by Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim, Keto Shimizu and Kevin Shinick.

CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD returns for an encore presentation on Saturday, December 24 (8:00-10:00pm ET). The special showcases how Christmas is celebrated around the world by highlighting traditions from the ancient to modern day, including what various cultures eat for Christmas dinner. Viewers will also get a front-row seat to very special Christmas performances. CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD is hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie and produced by Associated Television International.

Airing on Monday, December 26 (8:00-10:00pm ET), the 25TH ANNUAL FAMILY FILM AWARDS seeks to honor excellence in family-oriented filmmaking. Hosting by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie, the Family Film Awards are presented to both television series and movies. A panel of industry leaders, celebrities, and the readers of Popstar Magazine have voted for their top choices in 20 different categories. The winner of each category will receive their award during the broadcast.

OCEAN EMERGENCY: CURRENTS OF HOPE is an all-new two hour documentary about the ongoing crisis our oceans are facing and how humanity can chart a better course to help save this fragile ecosystem. Hosts Dean Cain, Laura McKenzie, Elizabeth Stanton and Montel Williams go around the globe to share a first hand look at the state of emergency our oceans are facing and while providing tips on how viewers can help mitigate this worldwide issue. OCEAN EMERGENCY: CURRENTS OF HOPE will premiere on Tuesday, December 27 (8:00-10:00pm ET).

The CW will air POPSTAR'S BEST OF 2022 on Thursday, December 29 (8:00-9:00pm ET). Presented by Associated Television International, host Elizabeth Stanton will count down the greatest and most memorable moments and trends of 2022 based on polls from Popstar Magazine.

Ring in the New Year with an encore presentation of the two-day IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL on Friday, December 30 (8:00-10:00pm ET) and Saturday, December 31 (8:00-10:00pm ET) featuring incredible performances from some of today's most popular recording artists