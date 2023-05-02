The CW Network picks up critically-acclaimed reality dating franchise 'Fboy Island'

New Season of "FBOY Island" Hosted by Comedian, Actress and Executive Producer Nikki Glaser to Air in Fall 2023

Franchise From STXtelevision to Expand with Brand New Spinoff Series "FGIRL Island"

May 2, 2023 (Burbank, CA) — F-un, F-ancy and F-antastic! The CW Network has picked up the critically-acclaimed reality dating franchise FBOY ISLAND, it was announced today by Heather Olander, Head of Unscripted Programming, The CW Network. Produced by STXtelevision and Elan Gale ("The Bachelor" franchise), a new season of FBOY ISLAND hosted by F-abulous comedian and actress Nikki Glaser ("One Night with Nikki Glaser") will air on The CW in Fall 2023. Additionally, the franchise will add a brand new spinoff series, FGIRL ISLAND, also hosted by Glaser. Both series will go into production back-to-back this summer, with FGIRL ISLAND slated for a midseason debut.

The first two seasons of FBOY ISLAND became a pop culture sensation and have been hailed by critics as a "f-ing tour de force" (Vanity Fair), "reality dating television at its finest" (W Magazine), a "compelling and clever masterpiece" with "smart execution" (TIME) and "an unpredictable and sexy breath of fresh air" with a "refreshing dose of self awareness and humor" (Insider). The series was also nominated for a prestigious DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs in 2023.

"With its innovative and modern twist on the reality dating genre, incredibly talented host Nikki Glaser, and truly unforgettable title, FBOY ISLAND on The CW is a perfect match," commented Olander. "Along with our partners at STXtelevision, we look forward to growing the franchise on The CW with the gender-flipping spinoff FGIRL ISLAND and cannot wait to introduce the next generation of FBoys and FGirls to existing fans as well as a new broadcast audience."

"I'm so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back," said host and executive producer Nikki Glaser. "It's icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn't be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating and ridiculous show."

"STXtelevision is thrilled to partner with The CW in giving FBOY ISLAND a wonderful new home," said Jason Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer of STX Digital/New Media Group and Alternative Content. "What's more, we'll be expanding the fan-favorite franchise with the launch of the highly anticipated FGIRL ISLAND, which will be just as exciting, hilarious and outrageous. To date, FBOY ISLAND has original local formats in Sweden, Spain, Holland, Denmark, New Zealand, Australia, Portugal, and the UK. The best in the FBOY and FGIRL ISLAND universe is yet to come."

FBOY ISLAND follows three women who move to a tropical paradise where they're joined by 26 men—13 self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" looking for love, and 13 self-proclaimed "Fboys," there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money. FBOY ISLAND is a social experiment that asks: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last? FGIRL ISLAND switches genders, with three men trying to identify 24 women as either womanizers ("FGirls") or seeking a serious relationship ("Nice Girls").

FBOY ISLAND

and FGIRL ISLAND are produced by STXtelevision. The series was created by Elan Gale ("The Bachelor" franchise) who is executive producing for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXtelevision, Nikki Glaser, Noah Fogelson and Bob Simonds.

About the CW Network

The CW Network, LLC is one of America's major broadcast networks and reaches 100% of US markets. The CW delivers 14 hours of primetime programming per week in addition to sports and other entertainment programming and is the exclusive broadcast home to LIV Golf. The fully ad-supported CW App, with over 92 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major platforms and is home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW's primetime programming, live streaming of its sports content, and a library of entertaining film and television content for on-demand viewing. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company and largest CW affiliate group with 37 CW and CW Plus affiliates, covering 32% of the population. For more information about The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com.