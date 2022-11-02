The CW Network names Brad Schwartz as president, entertainment

Entertainment Industry Leader will Oversee Programming, Creative Development and Operations

BURBANK, CA (November 2, 2022)—The CW Network, LLC ("The CW" "The CW Network") today announced that television executive Brad Schwartz has been named President, CW Entertainment, responsible for programming strategy, creative and brand development, and day-to-day operations of The CW Network, America's fifth national television network. Schwartz will begin his new duties on November 7, 2022, and report to Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network.

Schwartz spearheaded the highly-successful award-winning re-brand of the TV Guide Network to Pop TV. As President of the network, Schwartz oversaw both creative and business operations and by instilling nimble, entrepreneurial and opportunistic programming and marketing strategies, the Pop TV team grew audience and revenue for six consecutive years.

Schwartz was responsible for landing Pop TV's flagship original series, "Schitt's Creek," which received four Emmy nominations in 2019, making Pop TV only the second basic cable network in history with a Best Comedy Series Emmy nomination. In 2020, "Schitt's Creek" won more Emmys than any comedy series in history and between "Schitt's Creek" and "One Day at a Time," Pop TV won the third-highest total of Emmys in the industry. In 2020, Pop TV was the fastest growing non-news network in all of television. Most recently, he consulted at The CW on long-term strategy and programming.

"I have had the pleasure of working closely with Brad and I have seen his entrepreneurial approach to reinvigorating brands," said Miller. "He knows how to develop and acquire hits with limited resources, nurture talent, and broaden the appeal of diverse media assets."

Schwartz brings 20 years of experience in media leadership and transformation, having overseen the launch or turnaround of seven different media brands. Prior to Pop TV, he was Senior Vice President of Programming and Operations at Fuse, where he oversaw an award-winning re-brand, delivered the highest ratings in the network's history and discovered critically acclaimed talent and programming, including the Emmy-nominated "Billy On The Street" with Billy Eichner, Prentice Penny's Image-Award winning "The Hustle," GLAAD-winning Best Reality Series "Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce," and developed the Emmy and Peabody-winning "Hip Hop Evolution" for Netflix.

"I have respected and admired The CW for a long, long time and, quite frankly, I have always dreamed of working there," said Schwartz. "I am thrilled to get back together with Dennis and build upon its great foundation. It is an exciting challenge, backed by a fantastic team at Nexstar, and we're going to have a ton of fun."

Prior to Fuse, Schwartz served as General Manager of a portfolio of eight music and pop culture networks in Canada, including MTV Canada and MuchMusic, where his team produced the Gemini-winning "MTV Live," the North American-wide hit "The Hills After Show" (hosted by a young Dan Levy), the highest rated non-sports cable program on television "The MuchMusic Video Awards," Emmy-nominated and Peabody-winning "Degrassi," and produced Martin Gero's first TV show "The L.A. Complex" (which was licensed to The CW). Schwartz also launched and led VEVO in Canada. Schwartz has been recognized among Broadcasting & Cable's "Next Wave of Leaders," The Hollywood Reporter's "Next Generation," CableFax's "Top 100 Power Players," and Marketing Magazine's "Thought Leaders." He was named one of "Canada's Top 40 Under 40" executives and is a member of the CableFax Hall of Fame.

Schwartz is a graduate of The University of Pennsylvania and began his career working for Lorne Michaels at "Saturday Night Live."

Click HERE for today's Hollywood Reporter Q&A with Brad.