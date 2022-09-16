The CW network celebrates spooky season with Halloween-themed specials

The Paranormal Hunt Kicks Off with "Mysteries Decoded Presents: Spirit Squad" on Monday, October 3 at 9:00pm

"World's Funniest Animals: Halloween" Scares Up Laughs on Monday, October 31 at 8:00pm

"The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time" Countdown Begins on Monday, October 31 at 9:00pm

September 16, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network today announced its slate of Halloween-themed specials airing in October, including the brand new special presentation MYSTERIES DECODED PRESENTS: SPIRIT SQUAD and encores of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: HALLOWEEN and THE 13 SCARIEST MOVIES OF ALL TIME.

MYSTERIES DECODED PRESENTS: SPIRIT SQUAD follows paranormal investigator Sara Gray, psychic medium Steffany Strange, and paranormal researcher Brittney Crabb as they join to investigate the haunting of the historical Leonis Adobe residence in California, quickly discovering there might be larger supernatural forces at play. This all-new special presentation airs Monday, October 3 (9:00-10:00pm ET).

WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: HALLOWEEN gets into the spooktacular fun with host Elizabeth Stanton giving us a peak into the cutest animals in their Halloween splendor on Monday, October 31 (8:00-9:00pm ET).

What makes a scary movie scary? Find out on THE 13 SCARIEST MOVIES OF ALL TIME as host Dean Cain counts down the best in horror films on Monday, October 31 (9:00-10:00pm ET).