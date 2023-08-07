The Chosen - 'The wedding gift'

Nicodemus (Erick Avari) interrogates John the Baptizer (David Amito) while Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) and his students make their way to a wedding celebration in Cana. When the wine runs low, Mary (Vanessa Benavente) asks her son to intervene on behalf of the bridegroom's family (#105). The episode was written by Ryan Swanson, Dallas Jenkins and Tyler Thompson and directed by Dallas Jenkins. The CW original airdate 8/13/2023.