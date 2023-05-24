Taylor Lautner calls out criticism about how he's aged

(CNN) — Taylor Lautner has some feelings about those saying he "did not age well."

The "Twilight" actor posted a video Monday in which he responded to the criticism.

Lautner explained that he and his wife, Taylor Dome Lautner, had earlier made an appearance in New York that was recently shared on social media.

"I just got back from a run. I was feeling really good about myself, trying to stay healthy both physically and mentally," Lautner said in his video. "I felt compelled to share something with you, because when I got back from that run I hopped on Instagram."

He then shared some of the comments that slammed his appearance, including someone writing, "he looks so old wtf happened."

"If this was 10 years ago, five years ago, maybe even two, three years ago, that really would have got under my skin," Lautner said. "It would have caused me to want to just go in a hole and not go outside."

He also offered up a life lesson: "You find value where you put it."

"And if you put your value in what other people think of you, that's how you're going to feel." he said. "But if you put your value in you knowing who you are, what's important to you, what you love, that kind of stuff won't get to you."

For the record, Lautner is 31 years old.