Tampa Bay Area redfish found to contain prescription medication according to scientists

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A new study done by Florida International University shows high amounts of prescription drugs are being detected in redfish all over the state.

One of the largest areas of concerns from this study is the Tampa Bay Area.

Casey Albritton | Tampa Bay Now News

Environmentalists say they caught 15 red fish in the Tampa Bay Area and then tested them. On average they found three pharmaceutical drugs in their blood stream, and scientists say this is concerning.

"Our fish are literally on drugs," said Justin Tramble with the Tampa Bay Water Keeper.

Tramble says hearing that prescription drugs are being found in red fish is a warning sign.

"This is essentially yelling at us that we need to reinvest in our water infrastructure and in this case our wastewater infrastructure," said Tramble.

A recent study done by the Florida International University shows human drugs in the blood streams of redfish, like opioids and heart medications.

"On average there were three pharmaceuticals per fish which is certainly alarming," said Tramble.

According to the study, Tampa Bay was ranked one of the areas to have the highest number of prescriptions drugs detected in redfish across the state. Tramble says a way to fix that is to improve the treatment of wastewater.

"Like ozone treatment and other innovative technologies. It takes money it takes, it takes political will, it takes people realizing that this is another issue that is popping up here in Tampa Bay that we need to address," said Tramble.

The study states that wastewater infrastructure should be upgraded across the state. The City of Tampa Wastewater Director Eric Weiss sent this statement saying:

"Our department recently concluded a master plan study...and concluded that continuing with chlorine disinfection ensures the city continues to meet all environmental and public health regulations. We are closely monitoring contaminants of emerging concern and the latest science regarding them."

But Tramble says more needs to be done.

"Community awareness and activation is how we address some of these things," said Tramble.