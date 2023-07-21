'Talk to Me' review: A solid horror debut with a firm handshake

My adolescence was largely influenced by the creative forces of YouTube. Having that kind of freedom to express your creativity and find an audience that resonates with your artistic endeavors was always inspiring to me. I eventually crossed paths with RackaRacka, an Australian YouTube channel created by Danny and Michael Philippou who are known for their imaginative live-action horror-comedy videos featuring Ronald McDonald – yes, you read that right. Their content often pushed the boundaries of YouTube's policies, creating hyperviolent gross-out comedy skits that often resulted in age-restricted warnings provided by YouTube's Community Guidelines. Despite the limitations, RackaRacka has amassed more than six-million subscribers and has sustained a cult following in spite of their reduced involvement with the channel within the past few years. Five months ago, the Australian brothers broke the radio silence, releasing a video to their channel named "We Made a Horror Film," which highlighted their experience premiering their film, Talk to Me, at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and eventually A24's offer to buy and distribute the film.

Talk to Me received rave reviews from its festival audience and the inclusion of A24's interest solidified this upcoming horror film as one to keep an eye on. More than anything, I was keen to know how the transition from short-form entertainment would translate to a feature-length venture with fully realized concepts and themes for these first-time directors. To my delight, Talk to Me is a knockout modern-horror-thriller debut for the Insta-generation with the propensity to shock and disgust with its skin-crawling premise and grotesque visuals.

On the anniversary of her mother's death, Mia (Sophie Wilde) participates in a local party trend – a séance with an embalmed hand that has the mysterious ability to conjure supernatural entities. The rules are simple, hold the hand and spout "Talk to Me," to call forth the dead. Each participant is given a maximum allotment of 90 seconds before disrupting the connection, anything beyond that may cause irreparable consequences through prolonged exposure. Seeking a connection with her deceased mother, Mia risks unveiling herself to the otherworldly apparitions in an attempt to uncover the conundrum surrounding her mother's unexpected passing.

The pairing of Talk to Me and A24 feels like a match made in hell – appealing to their ubiquitous run of disturbing horror releases with elevated concepts. The film features some classic A24-isms that have become synonymous with the studio, namely the ability to disguise dramatic overtures within the context of a horror film, becoming much more than your standard popcorn jump scare flick that lacks subtext. One of the biggest aspects of this film I appreciated the most was Michael and Danny's ability to use this premise as a way to explore traumatic grief, very much reminiscent of Hereditary's brilliant examination of mourning the loss of someone you loved and the mental toll that takes on someone. Talk to Me also shares similarities to other well-known horror properties, channeling the astral projection qualities of Insidious, the near-death consequences of journeying to the other side as seen in Flatliners, and the relentless pursuit of terrorizing old-timers from It Follows. Somehow, Talk to Me manages to incorporate these familiar components and spin them into something otherworldly, savagely taking your hand as it guides you down the depths of despair.

A24 https://www.themoviedb.org/

That's not to say the narrative is flawless, however. Although there was a valiant effort to substantialize the thematic and emotional core of this film, they both feel overshadowed by the film's premise and technical prowess. The film feels like it had multiple avenues worth exploring yet chooses none of them to fully flesh out. The mother-daughter relationship felt somewhat undercooked, often minimizing the emotional impact of the third act. There's animosity between Mia and her father that stems from her mother's passing, yet that strained relationship hardly receives enough thought to matter. There are some interesting analogies at play, specifically a connection to a kangaroo in the first act that subtly is reintroduced in the third act, but its inclusion doesn't bolster the film's central themes – which to me felt muted. The film's attention also felt divided, somehow spending time on secondary thread lines and neglecting the main driving force of the film, Mia's struggle to grasp her mother's death. Oddly enough, it's this ancillary plot line that elicits the majority of the film's emotional weight, something I'm sure wasn't intended.

This supplemental thread is a result of a séance gone bad. This embalmed hand makes its way through the high school party scene, devilishly tempting the juvenescence who lack the proper discretion to make rational decisions. Under peer pressure, Riley (Joe Bird) decides to play the game despite the hesitancy of his sister. This comes after a light-hearted (if you can say that) montage of the party members each taking turns partaking in the séance themselves, facetiously teasing the dead with something they desire – life. This is a standout scene where the Philippou's creatively play with tone, successfully capturing that nonchalant behavior before disaster strikes. For as young as Joe Bird is, he's asked to take on some of the more sanguinary scenes in the film, delivering some truly horrific imagery that genuinely made me visibly concerned. The result of this failed party experiment establishes the film's rising action, often taking precedence over the mystery of the hand or the ambiguity surrounding the death of Mia's mother.

What lacks in narrative cohesion is more than made up for with the inventiveness and playfulness of the Philippou's directing style. Their YouTube content prior to making the jump to features always possessed imaginative filming techniques, often creating these ultra-kinetic shots that oozed energy and life. They've carried that rollicking nature over into Talk to Me, paralleling the head-spin nature of addiction-related trauma through its dizzying cinematography. The sound design must also be commended. Perhaps it was just my theater, but each sound effect felt stentorian and rich with carefully constructed layers. This carefully fabricated sound landscape builds to a few nerve-racking scenes, one specifically involving a slap that sent my soul packing. It's this combination of technical originality and resourcefulness that allows the Philippou brothers to seamlessly transition from YouTube to feature-length filmmaking and I couldn't be happier with the result.

This one will stick with me for a while. There are images permanently engraved into my mind, a feat no film has managed to do since Ari Aster's Hereditary. I couldn't sleep the night after my initial viewing. I was afraid of something happening to my feet as they helplessly dangled off the edge of my bed – ripe for the taking (that'll make sense eventually). Talk to Me is a hellish force of nature that possesses some of the best qualities of A24's well-regarded horror films. It's an accurate and authentic portrayal of the obstreperous high school experience intermixed with a seizing premise that grabs hold of you from the start. This largely inexperienced cast thoroughly impressed me with their camaraderie and individual performances, particularly Sophie Wilde and Joe Bird. In spite of a few narrative shortcomings, the Philippou's firmly established themselves as exciting new voices in the horror filmmaking landscape.