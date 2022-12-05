SEATTLE, December 4, 2022 - Tailgate for Tots began in 2014 when two best friends who grew up receiving their holiday gifts through community support, wanted to give back. Stryder Wegener and Berto Mendoza created Tailgate for Tots through a mutual love for the Seahawks and wanting to gather friends, family and the community in a meaningful way. Wegener passed away unexpectedly in 2020 and his legacy in Tailgates for Tots lives on. Wegener's wife, Lauren Wegener, has stepped into the role of organizer with Mendoza. Partnering with Meadowbrook Community Care, they are distributing toys and gift cards to families in need on Dec. 14. This year's Tailgate for Tots in remembrance of Stryder Wegener and his love for his community. Amazon matching dollar for dollar donations.