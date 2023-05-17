Watch CBS News
Superman & Lois - 'The dress'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

LOIS CONFIDES IN LANA – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks) clash over how to handle Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries over upcoming treatments and confides in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about her early courtship with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin), Jordan (Michael Bishop), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) work together to help Natalie (Tayler Buck) deal with the aftermath of meeting Matteo's (guest star Spence Moore II) family.  Stephen Maier directed the episode written by Kristi Korzec (#309).  Original airdate 5/23/2023.    

May 16, 2023

