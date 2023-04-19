Watch CBS News
Superman & Lois - 'Of sound mind'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

HOPE VS TRUTH – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself in uncharted territory, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) bonds with a new friend. Meanwhile, Superman pays Bruno Mannheim (guest star Chad Coleman) a surprise visit. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) puts Sarah (Inde Navarette) in charge while she away at a meeting with Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Diana Valentine directed the episode written by George Kitson (#306). Original airdate 4/25/2023. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

