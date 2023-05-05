Strong African American Families program in person workshop series to start May 10th

5-WEEK SERIES PROGRAM for Parents/Caregivers and their kids AGE's 10 to 14. On Wednesdays May 10th – June 7th 2023, 5:30-8:00pm.

Dinner provided each night.



* with two bonus sessions June 14th and June 21st.

Neighborhood House is pleased to partner with Inspiring Here and Now and SHA to offer this free in person workshop developed specifically for African American parents and their kids ages 10-14! STRONG AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILIES helps teens to resist drug use, make responsible choices, plan for higher education and careers. Parents and kids learn together in weekly sessions featuring fun activities.

Topics for youth include: Making decisions about your future including career options and financial management, education about drug prevention.

Topics for parents include: Communicating with your child, helping your child resist peer pressure, supporting school success & plans after high school.

Each parent/caregiver and youth receives a $50 giftcard for participation plus a Care Package: (20+ Count) Snack Food Box for each family, and free dinner each night of the program!

***Inspiring Here & Now Supports Black and Brown families by providing the Strong African American Families Program (SAAF).

Class starts Wednesday May 10th – June 7th 5:30-8:00pm

Call Barbara Hal (702) 403-8180 to Register.

Want to know more about the program? Watch this 7 minute promo video about the workshop: