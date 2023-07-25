Stop the Bleed kits coming to schools across King, Pierce and Snohomish counties

SEATTLE, July 24, 2023 — In an initiative to make life-saving tools more accessible, King County is distributing more than 1,700 Stop the Bleed kits in educational institutions across King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. The kits can control bleeding in an emergency situation while medics are on the way. Once the schools are stocked, officials will focus on placing kits in high traffic areas such as stadiums, malls and other public areas.