Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets head coach

By Christopher Brito

/ CBS News

The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash have agreed to "part ways" after a 2-5 start to the season, the team announced Tuesday. 

Nets general manager Sean Marks thanked Nash and acknowledged he dealt with a "number of unprecedented challenges," but ultimately decided to go in a different direction.

"Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time," Marks said in a statement.

Nash started coaching the team in 2020 and finished with a record of 94-67. 

This is a developing story.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 10:24 AM

