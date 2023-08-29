Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie shut down 'foolishness and lies'

(CNN) — Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie Bridges Harvey would like everyone to know their marriage is solid.

"The Family Feud" host appeared in Atlanta for an event recently, where a TikTok video shows him addressing speculation there had been trouble in his marriage.

"Before I get started, just let me say I'm fine," he told the crowd. "We're fine. I don't know what y'all doing but find something else to do because we're fine. Lord have mercy. Man, I ain't got no time for rumors and gossip. God's been good to me, I'm still shining."

Marjorie Harvey took to Instagram to post a guide on "how to handle being lied about."

"My husband and I don't usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However, to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you."

The Harveys have been married since 2007.

Their blended family includes their seven children, Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori. They also share seven grandchildren.