SPS teachers' union suspend strike, first day of school Wednesday

By: Anthony Monzon

SEATTLE - The strike at Seattle Public Schools has been suspended after a breakthrough in contract talks between the district and teacher's union.

Following three months of bargaining, SPS and the Seattle Education Association, a union representing nearly 6,000 district employees, have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract. A majority of SEA members voted to suspend their strike as they review the deal on Tuesday afternoon.

"Our strike shows the power that educators and community have when we unite and call for what our students need," said SEA President Jennifer Matter. "We should all be proud of what we've accomplished here for our students and our schools."

SEA members will vote on whether to ratify the agreement this week. Until then, details won't be released in full, though the union shares the T.A. is "a 3-year contract with Special Education ratios maintained and improved in areas, adding baseline mental health staffing in all schools, and raises above IPD every year."

Students, meanwhile, will need to get ready to return to classrooms quickly, with SPS announcing Wednesday will be the first day of school across all grade levels.

"We are thrilled to welcome students and educators back into our classrooms to start this new school year. We are excited to engage fully in our mission – our moral imperative – of high-quality teaching and learning," said Superintendent Brent Jones.

"We're excited to get back into our classrooms and buildings, knowing that our action means we'll have more of what our students and educators need to succeed," said Matter. "This has been a huge win for our public school students."

The district says the five days missed during the strike will need to be made up this school year.