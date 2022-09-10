SPS teachers go from lesson plans to leading picket lines as strike lingers on

By Anthony Monzon

SEATTLE - Week one of the strike at Seattle Public Schools is now in the books, with the district and educators' association struggling to strike a deal.

One issue at the center of negotiations - how much support special education will receive in the coming years.

"We talk about that all the time, 'oh, these are the students that are furthest from educational justice,'" said Ibijoke Idowu. "Okay, then why are they on that short end of the stick?"

Idowu is a special education teacher at Rising Star Elementary, but Friday, she had a different job - leading the picket line outside the school.

"We are on this picket all day, you know what I mean? And the day out here is longer than our regular days, right? So that's how serious we are, that's how dedicated we are," Idowu said.

As the picket captain at Rising Star, Idowu starts her day early in the morning, getting everyone up to speed in more than one way.

"It's a lot of fun, I love it. It's my job to kind of be the hype man keep the momentum and things like that." Idowu continued, "every morning I'm updating them, like, 'this is what's happening, this is what time they're meeting, these are the updates, this is what we got, this is what we don't got, this is what we're still working on.'"

Idowu believes in some ways, the experience has brought she and her colleagues closer together.

"I think we're seeing a different side of our staff," said Idowu. "This really feels like a family. It really feels like, you know, we're getting to talk to people we wouldn't normally talk to."

While picketing isn't a task she'd typically be taking up this time of year, Idowu still sees it as an opportunity to teach.

"We talk about that a lot in school, we're like, 'oh, you know, stand up for yourself,' you know, 'if you need something, be able to express what you need.' This is us demonstrating what that looks like for our students, so that feels good to me, like, I'm practicing what I'm teaching."

The Seattle Education Association says progress was made at the bargaining table this week. SPS shares it's committed to improving the levels of service and inclusion for students receiving special education.