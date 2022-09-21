SPS teachers approve new contract after strike

By: Anthony Monzon

SEATTLE - Nearly 6,000 Emerald City educators have agreed to keep their picket signs stashed away after accepting a three-year labor contract with Seattle Public Schools.

"It was beautiful to see what we can all do together in solidarity," said Seattle Education Association Vice President Uti Hawkins. "There was a definite fight to retain our workers' rights, as well as ensure that the supports for our students that we know are necessary, coming off of some of the most difficult years of a lifetime, need to be in place because our students, our families, our communities come first."

Of the roughly 4,100 SEA members who participated, a clear majority voted in favor of ratifying the new deal. The union says it vastly increases the number of instructional assistants across the district, adds baseline mental health staffing in all schools, and secures a 7% pay raise for the teachers and school staff it represents in its first year.

"That was our main goal with this bargain, was to make sure that we are competitive, but also trying to have a living wage," said SEA President Jennifer Matter. "Living in Seattle and working in our community is a lot more expensive than surrounding school districts."

As the dust settles from the six-day strike teachers suspended last week, some say there's a different feeling in the classroom.

"One of the most beautiful things I've seen is students come back with such a joy for school, because there's a solidarity that's sitting in every school community right now, where the students know their educators differently than just standing in front of them in a room." Hawkins continued, "we're going to have to keep that solidarity feeling, because we are all going to be healing and still recovering from quite a rough couple of years."

SEA leadership also recognizes there's still work to be done making public schools a better place for students.

"This kind of conversation, this dialogue that was sparked by our labor disagreement when trying to reach a tentative agreement shouldn't be the only time in which we have this kind of open dialogue, open conversation. Everyone, we should have this kind of engagement ongoing," said Matter.

The new educators' contract now heads to the Seattle Public School Board for approval. Initial estimates show it could cost the district $228 million over the next three school years.