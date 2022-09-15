SPS students return to classrooms as teachers consider new contract

By Anthony Monzon

SEATTLE - More than 50,000 students started writing 'page one' of their next adventure in the classroom Wednesday, as they returned to school for fall semester.

Their journeys began a week later than expected because of the strike at Seattle Public Schools. With the strike suspended Tuesday afternoon, families had less than 14 hours' notice to get ready for the first day of class.

"We are amazed at how public school got everything together overnight. Everyone's ready, we even got the bus service coming," said SPS Parent Sanaz Neissani as she dropped her little ones off at John Hay Elementary. Asked if the quick start to school caused any stress, Neissani responded, "no, we're very excited and ready for this."

Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones says SPS and the Seattle Education Association have "achieved something amazing" by reaching a tentative agreement on a new labor deal.

"Let's allow this to be a time of jubilance for our scholars," Supt. Jones said. "There is no doubt that SPS and the educators' union share a common commitment to supporting our students, and even though we have differing opinions on how to achieve it, we united to serve the students of our district."

However, the deal isn't across the line just yet. SEA's nearly 6,000 members still need to ratify the tentative agreement, which they haven't seen in full.

"They are willing to risk going back into work right now without seeing the full text of that for the students and families, in solidarity with them," said SEA Vice President Uti Hawkins, the union's lead bargainer.

On Tuesday, 57% of participating union members voted to suspend the strike. If the tentative agreement isn't approved, they could be back on the picket line.

"We brought a contract that we believe, in a tentative agreement, will state to every single person we represent that we valued their time on the picket line, and we valued the time out of school, and that they will see themselves stronger," Hawkins said.

SEA says a vote on the tentative agreement will be scheduled once members receive it. While details are still confidential, the union shares, "our tentative agreement is for a 3-year contract with Special Education ratios maintained and improved in areas, adding baseline mental health staffing in all schools, and raises above IPD every year."