SPS students organize walkout, demand change outside city hall

SEATTLE - Students across Seattle Public Schools walked out of their classrooms Monday after a teenager was killed at Ingraham High School.

The calls for action were clear as crowds descended on City Hall, demanding change in the wake of last week's fatal shooting.

"I didn't think it was gunfire. That's when a lot more went off, and someone said 'get down,' and we realized that these were gunshots," said Manthita Wage, Ingram High's senior class vice president. "In that moment, I didn't know if I was going to walk away from my school building. I had no idea what was going on."

Organizers say this could have been prevented. That's why they're pushing local leaders to provide mental health counselors at every school, and increase de-escalation and anti-racist training for SPS security staff.

"I want to see the administration, and our staff, and our school district making changes and hearing our voices today, and to implement those demands," Wage said.

One demand not on the table is armed officers at schools.

"The more guns you have in a school building, the more unsafe it may become, so having no guns at all is better," said Wage.

The student union is also calling on lawmakers to ban assault rifles, and update safe storage laws.

"In no world should a 14-year-old have access to a gun, let alone feel comfortable enough to open fire in a school building, the one place where we are all supposed to feel safe," said one student speaker at Monday's rally.

In a statement, Seattle Public Schools says it welcomes student voice, adding in part, "it is fully understandable that students, families and staff are deeply concerned about safety, and we recognize the increased fear and anxiety as a result of the tragic, senseless circumstance at Ingraham High School last Tuesday.