Space Needle returning to Astronaut White

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, May 16, 2023 — The iconic landmark is heading 'back to the future' with its signature white shade. The Galaxy Gold color, painted as tribute to the orange hue it donned during the World's Fair of 1962, will be painted over during the next two weeks. The paint job was kicked off by help from top fundraisers of the Needle's Base 2 Space Stair Climb.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 9:40 AM

