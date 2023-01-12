'South Seattle Community Food Hub' to Bring Fresh Ingredients from Farms to Families

SEATTLE, January 11, 2023 - A coalition of community members are banding together with local leaders to build a food hub they hope will ease the burden of struggling families.

"When we look at this warehouse space, what we see is opportunity. We see the opportunity to put this space to good use in service of our community," said Food Lifeline President and CEO Linda Nageotte, who believes a 40,000-square-foot facility in South Seattle could soon be a treasure for families needing help finding meals.

"We want to be able to create a more equitable local food system, and be able to ensure that all people have access to the food that they need," Nageotte said.

Today, some hunger relief organizations meet with farmers in parking lots to pack food, according to King County, lacking covered areas and cold storage.

"That's an issue that's been a challenge, and a barrier, frankly, for hunger relief organizations, and farmers for quite a few years in our region," said Michael Lufkin, King County's local food economy manager.

But now there's a plan to change that, with local groups coming together alongside the county to convert that Food Lifeline warehouse into the 'South Seattle Community Food Hub.'

"This is going to be a really vibrant space," Nageotte shared. "It's going to be inhabited by lots and lots of different farmers, and producers, and community groups, and organizations that are both here for the unified purpose of building a thriving and resilient local food economy."

"We have a vision that its impact is going to be revolutionary," said Yamila Sterling of Solid Ground. "This is a food bank that is going to be extremely unique, because it's community-centric, because it's going to be shifting, hopefully, to accommodate the community needs."

The hub will serve as a shared space for packing, storage, and distribution, enhancing access to fresh produce while giving local farmers a boost.

"This space, and what it represents, offers an opportunity for more of those organizations to come together, to innovate, and to collaborate, and to find solutions to how we can better feed our communities, and how we can better support the local farm and food economy," Lufkin said.

Organizers will start transforming the warehouse this spring, with the goal of opening the hub next year. On their 'to do' list - adding 12,000-square-feet of cold storage, and building a commercial kitchen.

"The real impact of this facility is going to be that it is led by community, and has the opportunity to best meet community needs as community describes them," said Nageotte.

U.S. Senator Patty Murray helped secure $4 million for the project. The senator says, in part, "I'm really glad I was able to secure federal funding for the South Seattle Community Food Hub to support kids and families across King County. This is tremendous progress in our continued fight against food insecurity, and I'm committed to delivering more investments like this one to tackle our nation's hunger crisis."