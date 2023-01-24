South Park preps for King Tide

SEATTLE, January 23, 2023 - Another King Tide rolled in this week starting Monday morning. Seattle Public Utilities handed out and placed an estimated 90,000 sandbags and 1.5 miles of concrete barriers in the South Park neighborhood as preventive measures. Fortunately, the conditions are expected to be favorable and there has been no major flooding yet. Shower and laundry trailers are available to residents displaced by previous flooding from the last King Tide. King Tides last a few days and SPU is monitoring conditions closely. While there has been no flooding yet, the South Park area isn't out of the water just yet as another King Tide is expected again next month.