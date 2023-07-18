Watch CBS News
Son of a Critch - 'Pilot'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Son of a Critch | Trailer | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

SERIES PREMIERE – Mark's (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) first day of sixth grade goes awry when a family of bullies take a special interest in making his life miserable. But when Mark stands up for himself and takes a shot at one of the bullies – a young girl named Fox (Sophia Powers) – he learns that words can hurt a lot more than fists (#101). The episode was written by Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe and directed by Renuka Jeyapalan. The CW original airdate 7/24/2023.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 9:00 PM

