Sheraton Grand Seattle's Gingerbread Village for a good cause returns

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, December 11, 2022 -  The 28th annual Gingerbread Village benefitting the Juvenile Diabetes Relief Fund returns after two years. This year's theme, Buzzing Back. Four structures modeled after the new Buzz Lightyear movie created by JDRF kids and local architects with more than 100,000 pieces of candy used. The JDRF Gingerbread Village has raised more than $1 million since 1993. While it's free to attend, a $5 donation is recommended to vote on your favorite structure.

