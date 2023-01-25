Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon welcome baby girl

(CNN) - Shemar Moore is a new dad.

The actor shared a People magazine story on his verified Instagram account which announced that he and partner Jesiree Dizon have welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

"Ya boy is officially a Dad!!!," Moore wrote in the caption of the post. "Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!"

Moore had recently shared in a clip from "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that the couple was expecting.

The "S.W.A.T" star said, "I'm Shemar Moore, 52 and a half years old."

"My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he said. "And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

That episode is set to air Friday.

No name was announced, but in sharing the gender reveal recently on social media, Moore said potential baby names were Legend for a little boy and Frankie for a little girl.