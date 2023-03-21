Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Shaquille O'Neal shares reason for his hospitalization

By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

ShowBiz Minute 3/21: XXXTentacion, Paltrow, Reddick
ShowBiz Minute 3/21: XXXTentacion, Paltrow, Reddick 01:04

(CNN) -- Shaquille O'Neal's followers were worried when they saw on social media that he was in a hospital bed.

Now the basketball star and game analyst has explained what has been going on -- with some light humor.

"To all the people who are concerned. First let me start off by saying thank you," O'Neal wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. "And lastly i am fine. Just had to get some BBL work done aka #hipreplacement. but yes i am fine no need to worry."

"BBL" is an acronym for "Brazilian butt lift."

Over the weekend, O'Neal had posted a photo of himself on Twitter in which he was hooked up to machines in a hospital bed, sparking concern.

"i'm always watching @TurnerSportsEJ and @Candace_Parker miss y'all," the tweet from the Hall of Famer read.

O'Neal has been an NBA analyst for Turner Sports (which is owned by CNN's parent company) for more than a dozen years.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 6:49 AM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.