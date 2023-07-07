SFD Energy Response Unit fights underground electrical fires

SEATTLE, July 6, 2023 — In a pioneering move to enhance its firefighting capabilities, the Seattle Fire Department has unveiled its latest apparatus, Energy Unit 1, designed specifically to tackle vault or substation fires that happen underground. Funded by Seattle City Light, the cutting-edge unit is equipped with state-of-the-art features including refrigerated storage capacity for up to 11 thousand pounds of liquid carbon dioxide (CO2). Electrical fires pose a unique challenge for firefighters as water does not work as a solution, the liquid CO2 is able to suffocate the fire in hard to reach places