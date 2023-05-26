Watch CBS News
Features

Sen. Patty Murray visits South Park to tackle flood prevention

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, May 25. 2023 — Help may be on the way for residents of the South Park neighborhood. Senator Patty Murray is working to secure $3 million to address flooding and drainage issues in the area. Many people are still without their home as clean up efforts continue after King Tide and storm floods this past winter. South Park resident Robin Schwartz says she wants to see more community outreach and for the city to work with flooding experts to identify the best next course of action.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 9:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.