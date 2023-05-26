Sen. Patty Murray visits South Park to tackle flood prevention

SEATTLE, May 25. 2023 — Help may be on the way for residents of the South Park neighborhood. Senator Patty Murray is working to secure $3 million to address flooding and drainage issues in the area. Many people are still without their home as clean up efforts continue after King Tide and storm floods this past winter. South Park resident Robin Schwartz says she wants to see more community outreach and for the city to work with flooding experts to identify the best next course of action.