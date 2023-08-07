Security increases for judge assigned to Donald Trump's January 6 criminal case

AP Top Stories August 7 - AM AP Top Stories August 7 - AM 01:07

(CNN) — Security for the federal judge assigned to oversee the criminal case against former President Donald Trump over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election has been increased in the federal courthouse in Washington, DC.

CNN has observed more security detailed to Judge Tanya Chutkan, and deputy US Marshals discussed security plans for the judge on Monday. The US Marshals Service, which handles security at the DC District Court, did not respond to a request for comment.

The uptick in security inside the courthouse comes after security measures, including fencing and yellow tape, were taken down following Trump's arraignment last week. That hearing, where Trump pleaded not guilty, was presided over by a magistrate judge. Chutkan takes the case from there.

CNN has observed more security detailed to Judge Tanya Chutkan, and deputy US Marshals discussed security plans for the judge on August 7. The US Marshals Service, which handles security at the DC District Court, did not respond to a request for comment. Shane McCoy/US Marshals

Trump has already said he will be asking for Chutkan to recuse herself from the case, writing on social media in all caps: "There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge 'assigned' to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case."

Federal prosecutors are asking for a protective order restricting what Trump and his team can do with evidence shared with them through discovery in the 2020 election case. Prosecutors point to Trump's public statements that they say could have a "harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case."

Prosecutors pointed to Trump's Truth Social post last week that read: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

Chutkan denied a deadline extension request from Trump's legal team to respond to the protective order request.

Trump's legal team proposed less restrictive rules than those sought by prosecutors regarding evidence in the case, leaning heavily into claims that special counsel prosecutors are on a politically motivated campaign to restrict his First Amendment rights.

The first hearing before Chutkan is set for August 28 when she is expected to determine a trial date in the case.

Security also has been increased at the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia, where a decision is expected soon on whether to charge Trump for efforts to overturn the election results in that state.

A road in front of the Fulton County courthouse has been closed, orange plastic barricades have been erected around the perimeter, and more law enforcement officers and K-9 units have been observed.