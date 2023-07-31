Security barricades placed around Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta

GA: Trump election probe: Barricades being placed outside Fulton Co. Courthouse GA: Trump election probe: Barricades being placed outside Fulton Co. Courthouse 00:45

(CNN) -- Security barricades went up on Thursday outside the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta.

That is where the investigation of former President Donald Trump's alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia is taking place.

The barricades are one of the obvious security measures being taken by authorities.

Barricades in place outside the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta. CNN

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said other measures will not be as visible, and teams were sent to Miami and New York to learn the security protocols for Trump's two previous arraignments this year.

Charging decisions are expected to be made in August in the investigations led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis is considering bringing racketeering and conspiracy charges against Trump and his allies for interference in the 2020 election.