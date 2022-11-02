Seattle's Union Gospel Mission collecting 1,500 turkeys for people experiencing homelessness

SEATTLE - Seattle's Union Gospel Mission is working to collect more than 22,000 pounds of turkey over the next three weeks.

The organization says requests for free birds through its annual Thanksgiving food drive have increased dramatically.

"We're just seeing more and more of our homeless neighbors who have great need," said Senior Church Partnership Program Manager Weston Foucher. "Many of them are responding, and coming into our programs."

SUGM received 600 more requests than last year, leading to the big push to help fill its enormous freezer with 1,500 donated turkeys by November 23rd.

"We definitely know that it's a larger number than we've done before." Foucher continued, "Seattle has historically been a generous community, and wants to be a part of serving and helping families."

Foucher says the organization will cook and serve 1,000 of those turkeys, "but in addition to that, we will fulfill the orders that our community partners, churches, and food banks, and other nonprofits who are saying, 'hey, we have this number of families we're trying to meet the need for.'"

This year, inflation and the bird flu are pushing prices to record highs. The American Farm Bureau Federation says fresh boneless, skinless turkey breast was selling for $6.70 per pound in September. That's 112% higher than last year.

Foucher is still hopeful community members will rise to the occasion.

"We know that the people in our community want to help, and we have every expectation that we'll be able to meet every one of those needs that's being requested of us," said Foucher. "A meal is way bigger than just a meal. It's actually a tangible expression of care in our community."

SUGM will be accepting donations of 15-20 pound turkeys at four drop-off sites across the area. You can learn more by following this link.