Seattle's own Eva Walker of The Black Tones talks inspiration behind her music

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, Wa. - Eva Walker, one half of Seattle's brother/sister duo, The Black Tones not only has a set of powerful pipes but can give some of the greats a run for their money on guitar.  We sat down with her to learn about everything from first cassette tape inspirations to running the Northwest's most popular local radio show and everything in between.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 11:07 AM

