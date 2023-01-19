Seattle's own Eva Walker of The Black Tones talks inspiration behind her music
SEATTLE, Wa. - Eva Walker, one half of Seattle's brother/sister duo, The Black Tones not only has a set of powerful pipes but can give some of the greats a run for their money on guitar. We sat down with her to learn about everything from first cassette tape inspirations to running the Northwest's most popular local radio show and everything in between.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.