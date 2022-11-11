Seattle's First Forested Mountain Biking Trails Come to Life Thanks to Community's Hard Work

SEATTLE - A South Seattle community is riding high after breathing new life into a natural area in their neighborhood.

"You can't really understand, like, some of this forest was impassable," said Beacon Hill Resident Joel DeJong.

As chair of Cheasty Trails and Bike Park, DeJong has witnessed a beautiful transformation at the greenspace.

"There was a lot of garbage happening in here, there was a lot of illicit behaviors that weren't really productive for community," DeJong said. "Now, you have newly planted trees, and plants, and trails running through. It's a beautiful thing to witness."

It's all thanks to community members who've taken a hands-on approach to restoring and reimagining the park over the past 15 years. Now, it's home to Seattle's first forested mountain biking trails.

"Thousands of volunteers have come in here, we've planted over 16,000 trees already." DeJong continued, "we can finally celebrate together, and look each other in the eye and say, 'we made it.'"



While it's only been weeks since the trails opened, neighbors say they're ready to see the project blossom.

"I'm excited not only because it's a trail in my neighborhood, but also it just gives opportunity for kids around here who might not have transportation to get like 40 minutes out of the city to ride some trails and learn a sport," said Rainier Valley Resident Samuel Bretz.



Plans are in the works to bring mountain biking camps and after school programming to the greenspace, and that's just 'Phase One.'

"'Phase Two' has an almost mile loop mountain bike trail, plus some more hiking paths," said DeJong. "The more people use the space, the more they're going to develop a relationship with it, care about it, come out, and help out."



DeJong shares the woods won't take care of themself, and volunteers are needed. You can find out how to get involved by following this link.