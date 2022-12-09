Seattle urban farmer building non-profit to help fight food insecurity

SEATTLE, December 8, 2022 - Meet the urban farmer who's building a non-profit in Seattle to help fight food insecurity and reconnect people of color to the land.

Shanelle Donaldson West is an urban farmer, food preservationist, and food justice advocate. She co-founded Percussion Farms, to reconnect people of color to the land and their right to healthy lives. "I think there's this weird relationship with produce that's very steeped in white supremacist culture, where you only eat good healthy things if you're rich and white," Shanelle admits.

The org is working to undo racism and other oppressions that prevent access to nutrition and healthy spaces for people of color. "I discovered very quickly that it's competitive to get into urban farming and it's very very siloed and it's very white, it's very privileged and I hated that". So Shanelle, along with co-founder Molly Feist started Percussion Farms where they do everything from growing food and donating to people in need to classes and education for the community.

"Percussion uses a backyard model that's how we've procured land. And that just means people donate their space to us. And the food that we grow either goes to a food bank or we deliver directly to folks who are experiences food apartheid and food insecurity. We have a few programs based around education. We like to teach folks how to grow food either in their yard or in containers. We'll do online classes as well. And we also teach food preservation. Basically how to preserve the harvest through freezing, dehydrating, canning things. So I guess my goal, what I really want and what would feel successful to me is taking away that stigma of what black and brown people feel like they deserve. I just want people to feel like they have a good relationship with food and that they are worthy of growing it and eating it. And it's not this bougie thing to eat brussel sprouts. And also for me, growing collard greens has really reconnected me to my ancestors. It's really been a beautiful thing to be able to grow this thing that I know has so much history within my culture. And it's so nice to see it growing in these spaces we've created."