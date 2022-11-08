1 student killed after shooting inside Seattle high school; suspect in custody

One student was killed in a shooting at a Seattle high school Tuesday morning, police said. A suspect is in custody.

Officers responded to shots fired inside Ingraham High School just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said during a briefing. Police found one student with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said. The student was later confirmed to have been killed, Diaz said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

#BREAKING: Officers have a suspect in the Ingraham HS shooting in custody. https://t.co/WV8BWaa61V — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) November 8, 2022

Diaz confirmed earlier Tuesday that an unidentified suspect was in police custody. Police did not provide any further information regarding the suspect.

Police were working to identify any witnesses and reuniting students with their families, Diaz said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.