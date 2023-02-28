Watch CBS News
Seattle ranked saddest large city in the nation

SEATTLE, February 27, 2023 - According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 45% of Seattle-area adults reported feeling sad or depressed; gloomy weather could be a contributing factor. Seattle has higher rates of seasonal affective disorder by a few percentage points and many Seattleites seek light therapy to help. Science on resilience speaks to social support and physical exercise and activity as two helpful tools to alleviate stress and trauma. 

