Seattle Public Library joins Books Unbanned initiative
SEATTLE, May 3, 2023 — Seattle Public Library is the second library to join Books Unbanned which started last year in Brooklyn as a way to counter censorship among books and library resources. It is a program geared toward teens and young adults ages 13-26 across the country who can sign up for a free Books Unbanned card to give them access to the Library's e-books and e-audiobooks.
