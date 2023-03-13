Seattle native makes history as first female commander of highly skilled Marine Corps unit

SEATTLE, March 10, 2023 - An Emerald City native is making history leading a specialized unit of the Marine Corps.

Captain Kelsey Hastings remembers watching the Silent Drill Platoon growing up in Seattle.

"I just thought it was magic. Honestly, I thought it was magic," Capt. Hastings said. "I still don't get tired of watching them. I've seen every performance, good and bad, from them the last few months. The magic and the prestige never goes away."

The squad of 24 marines performs precision drills in front of audiences across the country, flinging and handling rifles with fixed bayonets, without any verbal commands.

"A lot of blood, sweat, and tears goes into it. There are quite a few bruises, which they're all very proud of, you know, shows them their ability to push through everything to bring a product that's phenomenal," said Capt. Hastings.

Throughout its first 75 years, the platoon had been led exclusively by men. But that all changed at the end of 2022, when Capt. Hastings got word she'd be its next commander.

"I was ecstatic, I was super excited." The captain continued, "I instantly called my family and friends I was like, 'oh my gosh, guess what, this is so exciting,' and it was like a dream come true."

The platoon has been touring the Pacific Northwest this week, making for a special homecoming for Capt. Hastings.

"I love being able to give back to the area that raised me, bring the show to them that inspired me when I was a little kid," Capt. Hastings said. "It gives me the opportunity to show little girls out there that they can do anything."