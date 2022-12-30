Watch CBS News
Features

Seattle man cleans up bike detour for lower bridge closure

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

Seattle man cleans up bike detour for lower bridge closure 02:16

SEATTLE, Deecmber 29, 2022 - The Spokane Swing bridge will be closed for at least two weeks following problems after recent storms. The bridge lost power and ultimately it intensified once previously manageable issues. The detour for cyclists and walkers is scattered with litter. One man has taken it upon himself to get it cleaned up and easier to identify for those diverted. Jeremy Cole hopes this will inspire others to make small changes. 

Click here for some alternatives for those impacted by the closure:

First published on December 30, 2022 / 9:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.