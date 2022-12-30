Seattle man cleans up bike detour for lower bridge closure

SEATTLE, Deecmber 29, 2022 - The Spokane Swing bridge will be closed for at least two weeks following problems after recent storms. The bridge lost power and ultimately it intensified once previously manageable issues. The detour for cyclists and walkers is scattered with litter. One man has taken it upon himself to get it cleaned up and easier to identify for those diverted. Jeremy Cole hopes this will inspire others to make small changes.

Click here for some alternatives for those impacted by the closure:

