Seattle Kraken to play in Stanley Cup Playoffs in season 2 of existence
SEATTLE, April 17, 2023 — Seattle has seen much success as it relates to sports with both the Seahawks and Mariners making it to the playoffs in the same year, and now the Kraken are joining the playoffs train. The hockey team is only in season two but already has fans worldwide. The Kraken will take on the Colorado Avalanche for the first-round match up.
